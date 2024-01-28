Contributory Pension: Left service organisations upset about Kerala government

Manoj Kambad
Published: January 28, 2024 09:02 AM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/Andrii Yalanskyi

Thiruvananthapuram: While the Karnataka Government has introduced some significant amendments to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), pro-government service unions in Kerala have also expressed dissatisfaction with the state's lack of substantial action on this matter. Harsh criticism has been voiced by the NGO Union and the Gazetted Officers’ Association, service organizations affiliated with the CPM, alleging that the government is not making clear decisions and merely making promises without concrete actions.

Karnataka implemented the CPS in the state from April 1, 2006. Many individuals who took the recruitment examination before this notification found themselves employed only after the CPS came into effect, resulting in the denial of the statutory pension that was available earlier. However, the state government recently reversed this decision, ensuring that government employees in this situation now receive the statutory pension.

