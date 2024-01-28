Only 20.5% Nava Kerala Sadas grievances settled in Idukki

Idukki: Though the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government claimed ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’, the outreach programme held during November and December 2023, would be a historic event wherein the grievances of the public would be addressed within 45 days of receiving the complaint, the actual numbers tell a different story.

According to data from the Idukki district administration, a solution was found only on 20.5 per cent of the petitions submitted at the event here. Of the 42,236 petitions received during the event, only 8,679 have been settled so far. Out of the total representations received from the public,15,570 were addressed to the revenue department. Of those, only 400 were taken up for consideration, which is a meagre 2.5 per cent.

More than 6,300 petitions sought aid for treatment and nearly 4,500 applications were regarding issuance of title deeds. Officials said that to settle these grievances, government orders were necessary. However, they expect matters regarding title deeds to be resolved once the Governor signs on the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed in the Assembly last year.

Around 11,501 petitions were received on matters regarding the Local Self Governance Department (LSGD), of which 5,548 were settled. Out of the 280 complaints received in connection with the police department, action was taken on 272. On matters related to the cooperative department, 1,009 petitions out of the 2,203 filed were addressed. In Civil Supplies, 137 out of 506 grievances were settled. Whereas, in the labour and forest departments, of the 586 and 154 grievances received, 291 and 91 petitions were resolved, respectively. Action has not yet been taken on the complaints about the LIFE housing scheme.

Will hold review meetings on backlogs: Roshy Augustine

Speaking to Onmanorama on the backlogs, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, who is also the minister in charge of the district, said all complaints that could be resolved at the earliest have been dealt with, and on matters like land issues and aid for treatment, there certain procedures. “On such applications, several documents will have to be sought before settling the complaint and that will take some more time. However, we are planning to expedite action on the petitions by calling review meetings,” the minister said.

Reacting to the backlogs, UDF district convener Joy Vettikuzhy said the state government goofed up the land-related issues in Idukki. “Now, the officials and the state government are in a position that no land titles can be issued in the district. A sub-committee set up by the KPCC and headed by Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose had submitted a report on the land issue in Idukki. It has been mentioned in the report that there was indeed no need for amending the Land Assignment Act as necessary changes could be made in the Rules of the Act,” he told Onmanorama.

“In the ‘Samaragni’ yathra, which would be taken out before the Lok Sabha elections by KPCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan, the issues related to land and title deeds would be raised as a major topic,” added Vettikuzhi.