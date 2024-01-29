Trio held for murder attempt on vendor during Nava Kerala Sadas

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2024 09:14 PM IST
L-R: Unnikrishnan, Vishnu and Jithin. Photos: Special arrangement

Alappuzha: The Kayamkulam police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to murder a vendor, who had been waiting on the roadside to watch the entourage of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the Nava Kerala Sadas here last month.

Unnikrishnan (27) alias Unni, Vishnu (26) alias Thaibu, and Jithin (22), all natives of Eruva in Pathiyur near Kayamkulam are the accused.

According to the police, the incident took place on December 6, 2023, when Abdul Wahab was standing in front of a shop to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister and others.

The accused allegedly unleashed a violent attack on the person using an iron rod and a hammer, stemming from a previous enmity. The accused then fled the scene and went into hiding.

The cops traced the accused to their hideouts around Kayamkulam town by tracking their mobile tower locations.

The Kayamkulam Police also intensified efforts to locate and detain other suspects involved in the incident, including Arun alias Anthappan. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.

