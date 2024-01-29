Revenue dept registers case against Kuzhalnadan for encroaching 50 cents of govt land

Thiruvananthapuram: Muvattupuzha MLA and Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan is facing a legal battle as the Revenue Department has filed a case against him for allegedly encroaching 50 cents of government land near his Kapitan Resort at Suryanelli in Chinnakanal.

The Idukki Collector has taken steps to reclaim the land based on a report from the Tehsildar of Udumbanchola, which identified the encroachment.

Kuzhalnadan has asked how the revenue department allowed the registration if it was a case of surplus land. According to the MLA, he acquired the land from a close friend and he never built a wall around the encroached area as alleged. The legislator has argued that he merely reinforced a retaining wall to prevent collapse in the property.

Despite his arguments, authorities are checking if it is a case of surplus land. Kuzhalnadan has been summoned for a hearing regarding the alleged encroachment.

Kuzhalnadan and two of his friends bought Kapitan Bungalow in Suryanelli three years ago. The purchase included a land of one acre and 14 cents, and buildings within the property. The property includes one building of 4,000 square feet and two buildings of 850 square feet. The two buildings were registered on February 2022.