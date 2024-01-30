Wayanad man gets 5 years RI and fine in POCSO case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 30, 2024 08:44 PM IST Updated: January 30, 2024 08:54 PM IST
Cholayil Hussain

Wayanad: A 47-year-old man from Nelliyambalam near Nadavayal here was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Additional Sessions Court Judge V Anas pronounced the verdict on Cholayil Hussain, who was found guilty under various sections of IPC and the POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

In July 2019, the convict barged into the house of the girl under the Kalpetta Police Station limits and raped her by threatening to kill her if she resisted or complained. The crime came to light after the girl was admitted to a hospital in Kalpetta with abdominal pain.

PJ James, Sub-Inspector, Kalpetta Police, registered the case and the investigation was conducted with Civil Police Officer K Rassack. Special Public Prosecutor T G Mohandas appeared for the prosecution.

