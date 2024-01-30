'Witnessed the horrific crime, satisfied with the verdict,' says wife of Ranjeet Srinivas

Alappuzha: The family of BJP leader and lawyer Ranjeet Srinivas expressed their satisfaction with the death penalty awarded by the court to the 15 convicts in his murder case. Ranjeet's wife and mother informed the media that they were happy that justice was served.



"We are satisfied with the verdict of the court which awarded maximum punishment to the accused. The 770-day wait is over. Our loss is great. But there is comfort in the court's verdict. This case is the rarest of the rare, which cannot be included in the category of other murders. We couldn't even perform his last rites due to the way they mutilated his body. The children, mother and I were witnesses to that heinous crime," Ranjeet's wife said.

The family extended their gratitude towards the investigative team, led by DySP Jayaraj, and the prosecutor for his diligent work. Mavelikara Additional District Sessions Court Judge VG Sridevi, who delivered the verdict, concluded that the convicts were unworthy of mercy given the gravity of their crime.

BJP Alappuzha district president MV Gopakumar remarked that Srinivas' assassination was an event that Kerala could never have anticipated and stated that the court's ruling sends a powerful message to deter terrorism.

The Mavelikara Additional District Sessions Court-I on Tuesday awarded the death penalty to all 15 convicts for brutally murdering BJP leader Ranjeet Sreenivas.

Ranjeet, who was the State secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha and a lawyer, was hacked to death at his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha municipality on the morning of December 19, 2021. He was murdered in front of his mother, wife, and daughter.

According to investigators, the killing of Sreenivas was a retaliatory strike to avenge the murder of SDPI’s State secretary K S Shan at Kuppezham Junction at Mannancherry, Alappuzha, allegedly by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists the night before. The trigger for the murder of Shan was the killing of RSS worker Nandukrishna by SDPI men at Vayalar in Alappuzha on February 24, 2021.