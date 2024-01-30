Alappuzha: The Mavelikkara Additional District Session Court-I is scheduled to announce the quantum of punishment for the 15 convicts in the sensational Ranjeet Sreenivas murder case on January 30.

All of them - Naisam, Ajmal, Anoop, Mohammed Aslam, Abdul Kalam alias Salam, Abdul Kalam, Saffaruddin, Manshad, Jaseeb Raja, Navas, Sameer, Nazir, Zakir Hussain, Shaji Poovathungal, and Shernas Ashraf- were found guilty by the court for brutally murdering the BJP leader and lawyer Ranjeet Sreenivas on December 19, 2021. They were affiliated with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Judge Sreedevi V G directly heard the convicts concerning their sentencing. During arguments on the quantum of punishment, the prosecution requested the court to award maximum sentences, while the defence contended that the case did not fall under the rarest of rare category that justifies capital punishment. The court also had the convicts undergo a mental stability test at the Government Medical College in Alappuzha.

The first eight accused, who directly took part in the murder act were found guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 149 (unlawful assembly), 449 (house trespass to commit offense punishable with death), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused nine to 12, who stood guard outside the BJP’s leader’s house with deadly weapons when the assailants committed the crime, were convicted under Sections 302 r/w 149 and 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC. The key conspirators, Zakir (13th accused), Shaji (14th accused), and Shernas (15th accused), were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and murder under IPC Sections 120 B and 302, respectively.

The prosecution case is that Ranjeet, the State secretary of BJP’s OBC Morcha and a lawyer, was brutally hacked to death by the accused at his residence in Vellakinar, Alappuzha municipality, after barging into his house on the morning of December 19, 2021.

Ranjeet's killing was regarded as a retaliatory act in response to the murder of SDPI's State secretary K S Shan at Kuppezham Junction, Mannancherry, the night before.

Meanwhile, the trial in the Shan murder case is set to commence on February 2. Despite the police filing the charge sheet on March 16, 2022, the trial faced delays in appointing special prosecutors. While the first two appointees withdrew for various reasons, Adv P P Haris was appointed to the post only last week.