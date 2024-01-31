PC George joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 31, 2024 02:53 PM IST Updated: January 31, 2024 02:56 PM IST
PC George with Union Minister V Muraleedharan. Photo; Josekutty Panackal/Manorama

Kottayam: The Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party led by P C George merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. PC George, his son Shone George and George Joseph Kakkanad joined the BJP in a meeting at Delhi. Union Ministers V Muraleedharan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and BJP leader in-charge of Kerala unit Prakash Javadekar attended the event. 

"Our party members wish for this merger. India is fortunate have one of the best prime ministers in its history. Party activists have opined that we should support him. Seat is not the priority here. If BJP asks me to compete I shall. If not, that is also fine. We are hoping to arrive at a decision before the Lok Sabha polls," PC George had said ahead of a meeting with BJP leaders on Tuesday.

Last December, the leader had announced his plans to join the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP. According to earlier reports, he was keen to contest from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency under the NDA ticket in the upcoming elections.

PC George, who joined the NDA in 2018, had quit the alliance in 2019. He has served as the Poonjar MLA seven times under various factions of the Kerala Congress.

