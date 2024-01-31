State may introduce new rules entitling captive elephants to retired life at 65 years

Why should not jumbos have a retirement age too? There are indications that the state will introduce rules entitling captive elephants to a happy retired life at 65 years. The amicus curiae has conveyed to the High Court the recommendations of the expert committee, which stated that the retirement of captive elephants should be strictly implemented at the age of 65 years, without any possibility of further extension. The recommendations also suggest exploring the possibility of setting up a corpus fund by collecting shares from the owners.

The committee made these recommendations in the draft of the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance Rules) 2023. Though there is a sub-clause allowing jumbos to be assigned ‘light jobs’ even after reaching retirement age, the committee has opined that there should be no exemptions in this regard and the clause should be abolished, as such exemptions may be prone to misuse.

Across various government departments, the retirement age for elephants is set at 60 years. The committee has observed a troubling trend among owners who, after profiting significantly from elephants in their prime, tend to neglect them in their old and weak state. To address this issue, the committee suggests the establishment of a corpus fund. This fund would ensure that the responsibility of caring for the elephant does not become an overwhelming burden once the Forest Department assumes control.

The High Court formed a committee with Adv S Ramesh Babu as the convenor in response to the Arikkomban issue.

Other recommendations of the committee:

The fine for abusing captive elephants should be increased. If the crime is repeated more than three times, the elephant should be confiscated from the owner, vested with the government, and the expense of care should be borne by the owner.

Details about captive elephants should be published annually, with dedicated software for efficient data collection.

During processions, there should be a five-meter gap between elephants and a ten-meter distance from the people.

Elephants should not be transported for more than two-and-a-half hours or 62.5 km in a single stretch, and provisions for rest and feeding should be ensured.

Why the practice of writing the name of the elephant on the chain around its neck, as it serves no purpose other than catering to the commercial interests of the owners.

The clinical examination certificate for elephants should only be issued by a government veterinary doctor.

The population of wild animals should be controlled, says Minister Saseendran

Minister A K Saseendran emphasized the need to control the population of wild animals as a preventive measure against attacks. He said this in responding to a calling attention motion by MLA O R Kelu. The minister highlighted the uncontrollable rise in the population of wild animals, expressing concern over the situation.

Though a report was submitted to the Centre, which clearly says Rs 620 crore would be required to implement projects aimed at curbing wild animal attacks, to prevent the wild animal attacks it was not approved.

The minister also said that 4115 wild boars have been killed so far after the government sanctioned the killing of the animals that create menace and destroy crops. Also, ten tigers and one wild elephant have been captured from Wayanad and they are under the care of the authorities, he added.