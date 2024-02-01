Centre agrees to reduce Haj air ticket rates for pilgrims boarding at Karipur: IUML MPs

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MPs from Kerala have said the Ministry of Minority Affairs has given confirmation on reducing ticket rates for Haj pilgrims boarding from the Karipur International Airport.

MPs E T Muhammed Basheer, M P Abdussamad Samadani and P V Abdul Wahab met the Minister for Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani on Wednesday. They have claimed to have notified the minister about the significant difference in air ticket rates for the pilgrimage, at Karipur, Kannur and Kochi, the embarkation points in Kerala.

“We have been on an effort to reduce the ticket charge for the last few days. The MPs have succeeded in explaining the wide difference in ticket charges. We have informed the minister that such kind of exploitation would not be allowed,” Samadani said.

The IUML MPs reportedly asked the minister to render the allocation of services to end the crisis. At present, Air India Express and Saudi Airlines operate the Haj pilgrimage from Kozhikode and Kannur respectively.

“The office of the minister contacted us back and ensured that the minister would personally be involved in the issue and take measures to reduce the ticket rates,” Samadani said.

Meanwhile, the Malappuram district committee of the Muslim Youth League protested in front of the Karipur Airport on Wednesday against the fare difference.