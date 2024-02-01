HIV-positive man receives multiple life sentences for sexually assaulting minor boy

Punalur: A court here sentenced an HIV-infected man, who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy, to three life terms and 22 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to police, the accused, a 49-year-old, committed the crime in 2020 while undergoing treatment for HIV.

The court of Punalur Fast Track Special Court District Judge TD Baiju awarded the sentence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also levied the accused a fine of Rs 1,05,000. If the fine is not paid, the convict will have to undergo an additional term of 9 months of rigorous imprisonment, ordered TD Baiju.

The court noted that the incidents related to the case as exceptionally rare in India and deemed them heinous and condemnable. The prosecution examined 19 witnesses and 28 documents were also presented in the court.

Thenmala Police Inspector MG Vinod conducted the investigation and submitted the charge sheet. Additionally, the court directed the Legal Services Authority to provide compensation of Rs 1,00,000 to the child victim.