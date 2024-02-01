SFIO to investigate case against Veena Vijayan's firm Exalogic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 01, 2024 07:01 AM IST
T Veena. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued an order handing over the case against Exalogic, the company of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena, to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

According to media reports, a six-member team will conduct the investigation. The investigation will be completed within eight months. The SFIO probe against Exalogic will also include the public-sector firm KSIDC. The Exalogic-CMRL transaction probe will also be under the purview of the SFIO.

Yesterday reacting for the first time to the allegations against his daughter,  Pinarayi Vijayan said Veena started her business using his wife Kamala's pension funds.

"The allegations against me and my family are false. You can keep making the accusations. Let's see whether people accept them. I will not be affected by anything. I no longer hear people say that I have a palace-like house. Earlier the allegations were about my wife. Now they have turned to my daughter. We will not be affected by any of these," he said

