Mission Thanneer Komban underway in Wayanad

Wayanad: A squad comprising Rapid Response Teams, darting experts, conservation biologists and veterinarians of the forest department launched Mission Thanneer Komban in a bid to tranquillize and shift the wild elephant that terrorised Mananthavadi town on Friday morning. The animal, which had been spotted near a marshy land close to Mananthavady town, was administered the tranquillizer in the afternoon.

Three Kumkis – Soorya, Vikram and Konni Surendran – from the elephant camp in Muthanga are part of the mission. The trained kumki elephants are expected to block the tranquillized Thanneer Komban from entering human habitats and push it into the ambulance. Police have already evacuated people, including media personnel, from the action zone. The best elephant trackers and capturing experts from the RRTs (Rapid Response Teams) of all three forest divisions of Wayanad have been deployed for the mission.

Chief Conservator of Forests (North Zone) K S Deepa, North Wayanad DFO Martin Lowell, South Wayanad DFO Shajna Karim and Forest Department Chief Veterinarian Ajesh Mohandas are leading the mission. District Collector Dr Renu Raj is coordinating various departments, including revenue, forest, police and fire force, in the mission.

An order has been issued to tranquillize and shift Thanneer to the Bandipur National Park in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the order to capture the animal after immobilizing it came from Thiruvananthapuram by noon. There was confusion as Head of Forest Forces Ganga Singh refused to sign the order expressing concern over the safety of people in the locality. However, the order was later issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden D Jayaprasad based on the recommendation of K S Deepa.

The order stated that any and all measures may be taken to drive the elephant back into the forest or immobilize it using tranquillizer. Once tranquilized the animal should be released into the

Bandipur National Park in the presence of forest department personnel from Karnataka, the order further stated.

Karnataka Forest Dept extends support to mission

The Karnataka Forest Department has already handed over all necessary movement record data of Thanneer to its Kerala counterparts.

Bandipur Field Director Remesh Kumar said, “All available data as well as details of the behavior of the animal has been exchanged with the officials leading the mission. The Karnataka Forest Department extends its full support to the Kerala Forest Department in the mission.”