Wayanad youth killed in bike accident

Sulthan Bathery: A youth who sustained grievous injuries in a bike accident on Friday night succumbed at a private hospital in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased is Thomson Vicky (22), son of Kozhaliparambil Varghese and the late Margaretha.

A resident of Rock Valley Housing Colony in Kolagappara, Thomson met with the accident after the bike went off the road at Pathirippalam on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway (NH 766). Another youth, Abhishek, who was riding pillion, escaped with minor injuries.

Though Thomson was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Though the physicians administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), the attempts proved futile.

Meenangadi police examined the site of the accident and also prepared an inquest after examining the body at the hospital. The autopsy was conducted at the Taluk Hospital here and the body was shifted to the morgue. Thomson has a sister, Elison Vicky, who is a student in Canada. His last rites would be held at Assumption Forane Church, Sulthan Bathery, on Monday afternoon.