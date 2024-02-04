Youth killed in lorry-scooter crash in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 22-year-old lost his life in a fatal road accident after his scooter collided with a lorry near Kalpatta Puliyarmala in Kuttiady on Saturday evening.



The deceased Nishad, a resident of Kozhikode, was the son of Naushad and Bushra from Wayanad. Nishad was travelling to his workplace in Kozhikode from Mysuru when the lorry collided with his scooter.

Though local residents rushed him to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital immediately, he succumbed to severe head and hip injuries. Following the accident, police identified Naushad through his scooter registration number and notified his family. The Kalpetta Police have completed inquest proceedings.