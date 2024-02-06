CPM leader’s son creates ruckus, disrupts Goa Governor’s motorcade

Kozhikode: A serious security breach of the Goa Governor’s motorcade here by a prominent CPM leader’s son has stirred up a row.

The incident occurred at 7.50 pm on Sunday at Mavoor Road when Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai was returning to his residence. Julius Nikitas, son of a prominent CPM district leader, blocked the governor’s entourage in his car and caused a traffic jam, compromising the Governor’s security.

The traffic chaos and security breach happened near the Azhakodi Temple Road junction. Nikitas’ car toed the Governor’s motorcade and even managed to closely follow it for some time.

Cops deployed for the security of the Governor’s entourage then stopped the car following which there was a fiery exchange of words between the security personnel and Nikitas.

Nikitas also refused to retreat and even tried to move ahead defying the police personnel. As things seemed to get out of control, the cops decided to take him into custody. Some members of the Governor’s motorcade could move ahead only after the melee was sorted out.

But onlookers were shocked when the youth, who caused such a melee and a major security breach of a VVIP entourage, was let off with a small fine. The youth was taken to the Kasaba police station, where he was questioned by the Nadakkavu police personnel.

During the questioning, the youth reportedly flaunted his high CPM connections, forcing the cops to take a milder approach in the case considered a serious breach of security.

He was slapped with a meagre fine of Rs 1,000 for “traffic violation” and let off. After a row erupted over the security breach Kozhikode Deputy Commissioner of Police Anuj Paliwal said an inquiry will be conducted to ascertain if there was a lapse on the part of the security personnel.

The incident in which there was a seeming security breach by a youth who managed to create a melee disrupting the Governor’s motorcade will be probed, a Goa Raj Bhavan official said.