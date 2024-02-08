Amid reports of rift with minister, KSRTC MD Biju Prabhakar goes on leave

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 08, 2024 08:28 PM IST
Recently after his return from a foreign visit, Prabhakar sent a letter to the Chief Secretary asking to be removed from the post of KSRTC MD. File Photo: Manorama Online.

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid media reports of a rift with State Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar, KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar has gone on leave.
He will be on leave till February 17. However, Prabhakar said that he took the leave due to personal reasons.

Recently after his return from a foreign visit, Prabhakar sent a letter to the Chief Secretary asking to be removed from the post of KSRTC MD.

Prabhakar was at loggerheads over policy issues after Ganesh Kumar replaced Antony Raju as the transport minister. Yet he continued in his post.

Sources claimed that Ganesh Kumar's unilateral decision to scrap the electric buses aggravated the differences.

