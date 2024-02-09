Father-in-law of woman who killed self over dowry-related abuse arrested

Thrissur: Kunnamkulam police have arrested Kadavallur native Kallumpuram Puthanpeedika Veettil Aboo Backer in connection with the death of his daughter-in-law Sabina. The 25 year old woman died by suicide last October at her husband's home allegedly due to dowry-related abuses.



Backer was the second accused in the case. Ever since the Kunnamkulam police registered a case on October 30, 2023, he has been absconding. His arrest was recorded on Friday.

The arrest comes at a time when Sabina's relatives have been complaining about police inaction int he suicide investigation.

The young woman was found hanging at her husband's house at 8 am. She killed herself after sending her six-year-old son to madrasa and putting her two-year-old son to sleep. Before she died, Sabina sent a selfie with a noose around her neck to her mother.

Alarmed by the photo, her mother called her several times, but Sabina did not respond. By the time she reached Kallumpuram from Kozikkara in Malappuram district, Sabina had lost her life, police said.

Sabina's family alleged that they gifted 320 gm of gold ornaments to her husband Abid at the time of marriage. Later, ornaments weighing 28 gm were also gifted. They also paid Rs 12 lakh in cash. . However, a few days after the marriage, her parents in-law started harassing Sabina and her family saying that they were expecting 100 sovereigns of gold.

Abid, the prime accused in the case returned to the Gulf, where he works, seven days after the incident. The other accused in the case are Abid's brother Abbas and mother Aminakkutty.