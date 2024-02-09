IS model suicide attack: Riyas Aboobacker gets 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

Kochi: An NIA court sentenced Palakkad native Riyas Aboobacker to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for conspiring to carry out IS-model suicide attacks in Kerala.

He was sentenced for 10 years each under Sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA and five years under Section 120B. He has to serve a total 25 years behind the bar. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on him.

The hearing for the sentencing was completed on Thursday. The NIA court had found that the accused had committed the offences under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act). Riyas was arrested by the NIA on May 15, 2018.

The 34-year-old was arrested during an investigation into 14 people who are believed to have gone abroad from Kasaragod to join terror organisaton IS in 2016. According to the investigation team, Riyas was in touch with these people who went to Afghanistan.

The NIA also found that Riyas had planned a suicide attack on the instructions of Abdul Rashid Abdullah, who was part of the IS in Afghanistan. Riyas was caught while collecting explosives for the operation.

Mohammad Faisal, a resident of Kollam, and Abubakar Siddique, a resident of Kasaragod, who were also arrested, later turned approvers.