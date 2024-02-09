2-year-old bitten by snake in Malappuram, dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 09, 2024 08:35 AM IST Updated: February 09, 2024 09:11 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock/simon jhuan

Malappuram: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy succumbed to a snake bite in Kondotti here on Friday. Muhammad Umar, lost his life after a snake bit him in the backyard of his mother's residence in Pulikal. He was the son of Suhail and Jamshia.  

The parents noticed the snake bite when the boy cried out while playing outside. Despite being rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the little boy's life could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead by evening.

Umar's body, which is currently kept in the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital mortuary, will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA