Two girls drown in Karimpuzha during Scouts and Guides camp

Malappuram: Two girls, who were attending a Scouts and Guides camp, drowned in the Karimpuzha at Nedumkayam in the Karulai Forest Range near Nilambur on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ayisha Ridha (13), daughter of Kanmanam Kurungad Puthanvalappil Abdul Rasheed and Raseena, and Fathima Mohsina (11), daughter of Puthanathani Chelloor Kenneth Peediyekkal Musthafa and Ayisha.

Ridha and Mohsina were ninth and sixth standard students respectively of MSM HSS Kallingaparamba. They had attended the camp at Nedumkayam with 47 others.

They had reached Nedumkayam Friday afternoon after visiting various eco-tourism destinations nearby. The team was permitted to camp inside the Nedumkayam eco-tourism centre inside the forest range.

The students reached Karimpuzha around 5.30 pm and were reportedly told to exit the water by 6.15 pm. However, three girls were trapped and the teachers managed to save one.

It is understood that the girls had slipped into a part of the river that was regarded as a danger zone. Ridha and Mohsina were rushed to the private hospital at Karulai and later to the Nilambur District Hospital, but could not be saved.