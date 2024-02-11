Wild elephant scare: Holiday for schools, colleges in Wayanad's select regions

Wayanad: All educational institutions in Tirunelly panchayat and a few in Manathavady municipality here will remain shut on Monday (February 12) amid the ongoing wild elephant scare in the region and its premises. District collector Renu Raj issued an order regarding this on Sunday night after the mission to capture wild elephant Belur Makhna failed.



As per the order, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in select regions due to security reasons. In Manathavady municipality, all educational institutions in Kurukkanmoola (Division 12), Kuruva (Division 13) and Payyambally (Division 15) will not be operational on Monday.

The district administration has alerted the people to stay vigilant after the rogue elephant Belur Makhna killed a farmer on Saturday in the area. Though the forest department launched a mission to tranquilise and capture the elephant on Sunday, they failed in it.

The Rapid Response Team will resume the mission on Monday morning. The Forest Department deployed special teams for night patrolling in the areas prone to elephant attacks after the public staged a protest demanding protection for their lives from the wild elephant.