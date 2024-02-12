Cop injured during confrontation with drunk suspect in Munnar

Idukki: A police officer from the Mankulam outpost sustained hand injuries he was attacked with a billhook by a drunken man on Sunday.

The injured civil police officer, Saheer Hussain, sought treatment at a hospital and was later discharged.

The assailant, Biju (33), a resident of Mankulam, was apprehended by Munnar police following the incident.



According to police, Biju caused a disturbance by wielding the billhook and threatening locals. A police team responded to a request for assistance from a local ward member and attempted to disarm Biju at his residence. During the confrontation, Biju injured Saheer.

Biju was uncooperative and did not provide clear answers due to his intoxicated state, said police.