Prathapans, the Highrich promoters, tell special court they will appear before ED on Feb 19

Kochi: Twenty days after reportedly fleeing an investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), promoter couple of scam-hit Highrich Online Shoppe Private Limited Sreena Prathapan and K D Prathapan agreed to appear before the investigating officer on February 19.

The couple's counsel made the submission before a Special Court hearing money laundering cases in Kochi on Monday, February 12, said ED's Special Public Prosecutor M J Santhosh.

The Prathapans are accused of duping people of crores of rupees by allegedly running a pyramid scheme under the garb of an online retail store.

A pyramid scheme is an illegal investment scheme where each member recruits two new persons and their investment is used to pay early investors.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on January 29 that Highrich illegally raised Rs 3,141.34 crore from the public. Depositors who were duped have filed cases against the couple in various police stations under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme (BUDS) Act. The highest number of cases are filed at Cherpu Police in Thrissur district.

On January 23, the couple gave the central agency a slip when a team of its officials reached Cherpu to search their house and offices. The following day, that is on January 24, the couple filed an anticipatory bail application at the Special Court hearing cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in Kochi.

On January 30, ED submitted its counter-affidavit opposing the bail petition. The couple's counsel sought time to respond to the affidavit.

On Monday, the court recorded the counsel's submission to appear before ED on February 19.

The court is expected to issue an interim order in the next hearing. The anticipatory bail application is kept pending.

Meanwhile, the Prathapans moved the High Court in the first week of February seeking to quash the FIRs registered against them at Cherpu Police Station under the BUDS Act. The ED is not a party to the case. The state government has sought time to respond, said a court official.