Stray dog attacks 3 people including toddler in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 12, 2024 08:21 AM IST
Kozhikode: In a recent incident here in Kallachi, a stray dog attacked three individuals, including a three-and-a-half-year-old child. 

The toddler, Aakash, aka Adho Sash, sustained severe bites to the face. Aakash is the son of a migrant worker. He was sent to a specialist in Kozhikode for further treatment. 

The other two victims, Wazir Khan (36) and Arjun (28) received medical care at the Nadapuram Taluk Hospital.

The current incident followed a recent episode where six people were wounded in a similar stray dog attack in the same locality. 

