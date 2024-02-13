Ex I-T official who gave clean chit to Pinarayi in Lavalin case now CM's personal staff: Shone George

Kochi: BJP leader Shone George has leveled a new allegation against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming favouritism in the appointment of a former Income Tax Department official, Mohan, to the Chief Minister's personal staff. George alleges that R Mohan, who gave a clean chit to Vijayan in the SNC Lavalin case, received the position as a reward.

In a press conference held in Kochi, Shone George stated that he will file a complaint with the central government on this regard. He added that he came across R Mohan's name on the list of staff when he was reading up on the Chief Minister's remarks on the matter in the Kerala Assembly. George also presented the list of members of the Chief Minister's personal staff to the media. He also presented the clean chit document received by the Chief Minister where Mohan's name is listed.

The case pertains to a loss of Rs 374 crore to the Kerala State Electricity Board's (KSEB) contract with the Canada-based SNC Lavalin for the renovation and modernisation of Pallivasal, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects in Idukki district in 1996, when Vijayan was the Power Minister in the Cabinet of EK Nayanar.