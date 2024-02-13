Wild elephant attack: UDF seeks forest minister's resignation

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the forest department's efforts to capture rogue wild elephant Belur Makhna that killed a farmer in Wayanad, the United Democratic Front led by Congress here on Tuesday demanded the resignation of forest minister A K Saseendran. Alleging lapses of the forest department in protecting the life and property of people from wild animals, the UDF MLAs organised a protest march to the forest minister's house on Tuesday morning.



Opposition leader V D Satheesan slammed the government for being inefficient in finding an amicable solution to the wild animal attacks in the villages close to forests. While inaugurating the protest march, he added that the UDF will intensify protests against the LDF government and forest minister in the coming days. Satheesan alleged that police blocked the protest march.

“ In villages close to forests, people have been facing threats from wild animals for a long time. Acres of land are being left barren as wild animals continue to destroy crops. People are forced to remain indoors fearing attack from wild animals. Dairy farms can't go out to sell milk. Residents of Wayanad are afraid to step out due to the threat from wildlife,” said Satheesan.

Expressing concern over the recent death of a farmer in the wild elephant attack in Wayanad, Satheesan argued that the forest minister and the government were a complete failure in preventing such tragedies. He also questioned the government's lapses in providing compensation to the people who incurred losses in wild animal attacks.

On Monday, Satheesan visited the family of the farmer who was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Mananthavady.