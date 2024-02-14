ULCCS has a big role in building Nava Kerala:Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kozhikode: Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Society is an excellent people's alternative to corporate business model before the world, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Inaugurating the centenary celebrations of ULCCS here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that ULCCS has a big role in developing skill development leading to the building of the New Kerala.

" Its excellence has gained international recognition, but there are some people who are annoyed over the perfomance of the ULCSS. They are trying to eliminate this kind of people's initiative's using their money and power," he said.

In 2015, during the tenure of Oommen Chandy government, the state givernment issued an order allowing some accredited companies to take up government projects without tender. It was a good decision, but, whenever the list of acredited companies is updated, some are making it an issue. This will only help some giant builders, Pinarayi added.



Minister for Cooperation V N Vasavan said that even when the co-operative sector is performing well, some people are trying to taint the sector citing some isolated incidents and generalising it. " The state gvernment has passed a bill with 56 amendments to revive the co- operative sector. It is awaiting the approval of the Governor," said Vasavan.



Rameshan Palery, the Chairman of the ULCCS, Ministers PA Muhammed Riyas and AK Saseendran were present on the occasion.

