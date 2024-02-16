People live in fear; Tourism will also be affected: HC on human-animal conflict in Wayanad

Wayanad: The Kerala High Court on Friday expressed concern over the escalating human-animal conflict in Wayanad, prompting the need for a comprehensive policy by the government to mitigate the issue.

Justice Devan Ramachandran highlighted the urgency of the situation, citing fear among residents due to the increasing number of wild elephant attacks. The court was considering a petition concerning wild boar attacks.

In Wayanad, two men have died in separate wild elephant attacks recently, within a week. Aneesh (48), a tractor driver from Payyampalli, was killed by the elephant known as Belur Makhna on February 10. Paul (50), an employee of the Kuruva Tourism Project, lost his life on Friday when he was attacked by a herd of elephants.

Considering the recent events, Justice Devan Ramachandran also emphasized that the current approach to the conflict could impact the region's tourism, as Wayanad is a major tourist destination in the state. The court stressed the importance of finding a balanced solution that prioritizes human life without resorting to the killing of animals, which he deemed immoral.

Acknowledging that the state’s existing policy and the role of the forest department have been insufficient, Justice Ramachandran urged for a policy overhaul.

The court also mentioned the 2022 government order to authorize local leaders such as grama panchayat presidents, municipal chairpersons, and corporation mayors to act as honorary wildlife wardens under the Wildlife Act for addressing the issue of wild boars.

However, the court found this measure inadequate for the broader human-animal conflict challenges in the region. Advocate Georgie Johnny has been appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court on this matter. The case is set to be heard again on March 12.