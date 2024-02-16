Tripunithura explosion: Residents to approach HC seeking compensation

Kochi: The massive explosion at a temporary firecracker storage in Tripunithura's Choorakkad damaged 317 houses, 8 commercial establishments and two government offices in the area, revealed official data. Two people were killed and four were injured in the mishap on Monday. Owners of the damaged houses declared that they will approach the High Court on Friday seeking compensation for the loss.

They have reportedly taken the move after confirming that compensation from the government will be delayed. Though the revenue department had collected details of the damaged buildings soon after the mishap, none of the residents received any response from the officials yet.



Eight residents associations here have formed a joint action council and decided to approach the court. Separate petitions will be filed before the court by each family, reported Manorama News.

On Wednesday, the government has ordered a magisterial probe into the accident. Sub collector K Meera who is entrusted with the probe visited the explosion site and collected details.

Meanwhile, the engineering department of Tripunithura municipality has started an inspection of the damaged buildings. It is learnt that 70 per cent of the inspection has been completed.

Some houses were partially destroyed and cracks were developed on the majority of other buildings. The roofs of several houses close to the explosion site were also damaged. Doors and windows of many houses were blown off from the wall by the impact of the explosion and cars parked in porticos were destroyed after bricks and tiles fell upon them.

Several People have been experiencing health issues including hearing problems and respiratory illness post the explosion.

Police claimed that firecrackers were taken to the residential area illegally for the festival at Puthiyakavu Devi temple. A case has been registered against the temple committee members and the contractor who supplied firecrackers.