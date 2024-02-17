LS Polls: CPM to field Mukesh in Kollam, Thomas Isaac in Pathanamthitta

Kollam: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) proposed sitting MLA and actor, M Mukesh, as the LDF candidate for the Kollam constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The decision was taken in a district secretariat meeting held here and attended by party central committee member minister KN Balagopal. Names of CS Sujata, Noushad and others were also considered for the constituency.

In Pathanamthitta, full support was given to former minister TM Thomas Isaac, and he was the sole name proposed. According to the party leaders, the proposals will be forwarded to the state committee for further consideration.

The state committee is set to make the final decisions about candidacies on February 21, with announcements expected by February 27 after Politburo approval.

Other candidates who have secured their seats include AM Arif - Alappuzha, Joyce George - Idukki, A Vijayaraghavan - Palakkad, Elamaram Karim - Kozhikode, KK Shailaja - Vadakara, MV Balakrishnan - Kasaragod and MV Jayarajan - Kannur.

Although Minister K Radhakrishnan was considered for Alathur and former minister C Ravindranath for Chalakudy, both expressed their reluctance. Uncertainty about candidacy still prevails in Ernakulam, Chalakudy, and two constituencies in Malappuram.

MLA Kadakampally Surendran, considered for Attingal, also expressed reluctance, and no final decision has been made about Joy's candidacy. Vattiurkav MLA VK Prashanth is also being considered. With no clear choice in Ernakulam, the inclusion of independent candidates is on the table.

In the case of Alathur, AK Balan, K Radhakrishnan, PK Biju, and Dr PK Jamila (Balan's wife) are potential candidates. For Ponnani, KT Jalil MLA is being considered, along with other party members.

The party is aiming to field at least three female candidates. If Jamila will not be fielded from Alathur, a woman candidate is likely to come from one of the Ernakulam and Chalakudy constituencies.