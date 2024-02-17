LS polls: CPM likely to field Thomas Isaac, A M Arif

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state secretariat has reached a partial agreement on the probable candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Former Minister T M Thomas Isaac will contest from Pathanamthitta, while sitting Member of Parliament, A M Arif, will run to retain his post from Alappuzha. Though the party considered Minister for Devaswoms, K Radhakrishnan and former Minister C Ravindranath for Alathur and Chalakudy seats, both expressed their reluctance.



Other probable candidates are Attingal – V Joy, VK Prasanth; Kollam – C S Sujatha; Idukki - Joyce George; Palakkad - M Swaraj; Alathur - Dr P K Jameela, P K Biju; Kozhikode - Elamaram Kareem, V Wasif; Vadakara - A Pradeep Kumar; Kannur – M V Jayarajan, K K Shailaja; Kasaragod – T V Rajesh, M V Balakrishnan. The final decision will be made at the State committee meeting on February 21 after considering the suggestions from the district committee meetings on Saturday and Sunday.

The list will be announced on February 27 with the approval of the Politburo. There is still no clear agreement on the candidates for Ernakulam, Chalakudy, and two constituencies in Malappuram. The recommendations of the district committees will be crucial in this regard. At the same time, sources close to the party revealed that former minister Kadakampally Surendran refused to contest from Attingal in the general elections. MLA Joy, who currently holds the post of district secretary of the party and Vattiurkavu MLA V K Prashanth are also being considered as candidates for the upcoming polls.

Amid this, the Ernakulam district committee expressed interest in fielding a candidate on the party symbol. However, considering other factors, fielding an independent candidate is also under consideration. With the withdrawal of C Ravindranath, the responsibility of recommending the candidate for Chalakudy has fallen to the Ernakulam district committee. Four Assembly constituencies under the Chalakudy parliamentary constituency are in Ernakulam district.

In Alathur, A K Balan's name is also considered, along with minister K Radhakrishnan. Though Incumbent Alathur MP PK Biju is likely to get a second chance, the party is also considering calls to field Balan's wife Dr P K Jameela in the seat.

MLA K T Jaleel and former health minister K K Shailaja are reportedly probable candidates for Ponnani and Vadakara seats respectively. The party is aiming to field women candidates in at least three seats. If Jameela is not fielded in Alathur, a woman candidate is likely to be nominated for either Ernakulam or Chalakudy.

NDA ally BDJS to get four seats

Palakkad: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has agreed to allocate four seats, including Chalakudy and Kottayam, to BDJS instead of Alathur and Wayanad, which the party contested last time. The other constituencies allotted for BDJS are Mavelikara and Idukki. Party president Tushar Vellappally may be the candidate in Kottayam. In Mavelikara, BDJS State vice-president Thazhava Sahadeva is likely to contest the polls. The party may field a woman candidate either from Chalakudy or Idukki. A final decision will be made at the State executive meeting of the BDJS on Saturday.