Owner dies in gas cylinder explosion at snack shop in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 17, 2024 09:35 PM IST
The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm, causing panic and a blaze that quickly spread to an adjacent medical store. Photo: Screengrab.

Thiruvananthapuram: A man died here on Saturday after two gas cylinders exploded at a shop selling snacks, Kannan Chips, in Kaithamukku. 
The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm, causing panic and a blaze that quickly spread to an adjacent medical store.

Appu Achari, the owner of the shop, was trapped inside and succumbed to the fatal conditions. Two others were also injured in the blaze. Achari's son and an employee narrowly escaped with their lives as they fled the premises at the onset of the fire. 

According to reports, more than two cylinders were kept inside the shop, but a more extensive catastrophe was averted by the quick removal of the remaining cylinders by alert individuals.

The local people have tried to put out the flames, but it was ultimately the fire brigade that succeeded in subduing the fire. The injured people are receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

