Karanataka announces Rs 15 lakh compensation to Ajeesh's family

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the family of Panchiyil Ajeesh (42). Ajeesh was trampled to death by a wild elephant known as Belur Makhna on February 10, after he ran to the compound of a house to escape from the animal at Padamala near Mananthavady.

The elephant was once captured by the Karnataka forest department and released later with a radio collar before it crossed the Kerala border and entered regions of Wayanad.



The announcement on compensation was made by Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre, following a phone conversation between Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Khandre is also the working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

The financial assistance provided to Ajeesh's family matches the compensation given to families affected by wild animal attacks in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah has conveyed that Ajeesh will be treated as a citizen of Karnataka, stated Khandre. Rahul Gandhi met with the bereaved family on Sunday, which preceded the announcement of the aid.

A combined team of the Kerala and Karnataka forest departments continues its efforts to tranquillize and capture the elusive elephant, which has retreated further into the dense forests of the state.