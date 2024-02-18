Rahul Gandhi reaches Wayanad; people block his vehicle to raise their concerns

Mananthavady: Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday morning visited the family of Ajeesh, a farmer who was trampled to death by wild elephant Belur Makhna here. He reached the farmer's house at Chaligada here a day after the district witnessed a violent protest against the forest department over the lapses of the government in protecting people from wild animal attacks.

Meanwhile, people argued that Rahul Gandhi is unaware of the seriousness of the issue. They alleged that the leaders who took Gandhi to Wayanad should have explained him about the issues. A native criticised that the MP was not ready to listen to the people who were waiting to raise their concerns. The man blocked the MP's vehicle and briefed him about the pathetic situation of the people who are affected by wild animal attacks. He pointed out the Kerala forest department's lapses in capturing the rogue elephant Belur Makhna that killed Ajeesh on February 10.

The Wayanad MP will also visit the family of Paul, a tourist guide who succumbed to his injuries after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants at Kuruva island. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal is also accompanying him. After visiting Paul's family at Pulpally's Pakkom, he will reach Moodakolly to meet the family of Prajeesh who was mauled to death by a tiger.

Talking to the media, Paul's wife Shaly demanded compensation from the government. Paul's daughter said that adequate facilities should be established in the Government Medical College at Manathavady to save lives in Wayanad.

According to reports, Rahul will leave for Uttar Pradesh by noon.