Alappuzha man blocks wife on scooter, sets her ablaze

Alappuzha: A man in Cherthala here on Monday allegedly attempted to kill his wife by setting her on fire. The accused is identified as Shyamjith. His wife Arathi (32) from Kadakkarappally sustained severe burn injuries in the attack. She was rushed to the Cherthala Government Taluk Hospital soon after the attack.



According to reports, the incident took place on Monday morning when Arathi was on the way to her office at Cherthala. Shyamjith reportedly blocked Arathi on the road and set her on fire after dousing her in petrol. He also suffered burns after getting caught in the blaze.

Police assume that a family feud ended up in the murder attempt.