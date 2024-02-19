Mercury soars in Kerala, high temperature warning for 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to experience warm and humid conditions as the mercury level will go up in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for six districts- Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Kozhikode as cautioning against the high temperature.



As per the alert, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur will record a maximum temperature of 37 degree Celsius on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, the mercury level may touch a maximum 36 degree Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Kozhikode districts on the same days. The Met Department has predicted 2-4 degree Celsius rise in the normal temperature in these three districts.

Though Kerala records high temperature during March to June, it is learnt that the scorching summer season has commenced in February this year.

As IMD alerted against high temperature in several parts of the state, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory asking the people to take necessary precautions to avoid sunstroke and dehydration.