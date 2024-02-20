Infant hurt in fall from a height during temple ritual; Probe launched

Adoor (Pathanamthitta): The District Child Welfare Committee in Pathanamthitta visited the Ezhamkulam Devi Temple and a hospital to collect evidence over the incident where a nine-month-old baby suffered injuries in a fall during a religious ritual.



A team comprising committee chairman N Rajeev and members Sunil Peroor, S Karthika, Praseeda Nair and Shan Ramesh Gopan spoke to the child’s parents, doctors at the hospital and office-bearers of the temple committee. “We will submit a report to the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights,” said the officials.

The infant suffered a hand fracture during the ritual conducted early on Sunday. As part of the ritual, the toddler was carried by a man who was lifted to a considerable height from the ground in a traditional sling (‘Thookkam’). But, the child accidentally slipped from the man’s hand and plunged to the ground.

Another youth standing under the sling caught the infant, but he too could not hold on to the child, which fell on the ground and fractured its hand. Doctors said that the infant had a lucky escape as there was no other injury.

Meanwhile, temple authorities said that they will consider arranging safety measures during the ‘Thookkam’ ritual at next year’s festival.