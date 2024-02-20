Palakkad woman dies after shawl catches in coconut grinding machine

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 20, 2024 02:25 PM IST
Rajitha (40) was entangled in the grinder machine while her husband Vijayaraghavan was busy outside with the dishes. Photo: Special arrangement.

Palakkad: A woman succumbed to her injuries after her shawl got caught in a coconut grinding machine here at Meetna.
The accident occurred on Sunday evening at the restaurant which was run by the deceased with her husband.

Rajitha (40) was entangled in the grinder machine while her husband Vijayaraghavan was busy outside with the dishes. Despite being immediately shifted to a private hospital 7 km away, Rajitha was pronounced dead by Monday night.

The Ottapalam police have recorded the incident, and her body is currently at the hospital mortuary, pending post-mortem procedures scheduled for Tuesday.

