Driving test to get stricter in Kerala from May 1, official order out

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has issued an order mandating stricter norms in the driving licence test and issuance process. This comes in the wake of the decision of the government and the Transport Department to ensure that the licences issued in the state are ‘reliable’ and ‘authentic.’
Earlier, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar had also announced that there would be changes in the norms in a larger effort to ensure that the licences are not issued callously. He had also stated that the applicants would have to go through a rigorous process which would evaluate all aspects of driving, covering various terrains and road conditions.
The number of applicants allowed to take the driving test under the supervision of a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) per day has been fixed at 30. Vehicles with automatic gear and transmission and electric vehicles are not permitted for use in the driving test.
The vehicles used by driving schools should not be older than 15 years. Additionally, vehicles used for driving tests at driving schools must be equipped with dashboard cameras.
New directives
- In the geared motorcycle category, the vehicle must have a gear selection mechanism operated by foot and should be above 99 cc.
- Motorcycles with handlebar-mounted gear selection systems will no longer be allowed for the test.
- Driving school vehicles over 15 years old need to be replaced with newer ones before May 1.
- Vehicles with automatic gear and transmission will not be allowed. Electric vehicles will also not be allowed.
- The officer in charge will be deemed at fault if he or she conducts a road test in the designated ground or testing arena.
- The number of applicants permitted to take the driving test daily has been fixed at 30, comprising 20 new applicants and 10 who previously failed the test. If more than 30 tests are conducted, action will be taken against the officer concerned.The number of applicants for learners’ licence should also be limited accordingly.
- The dashboard camera of the driving school vehicle should record the proceedings. The recorded footage should be transferred to the MVD’s systems and be securely stored for three months. The deadline to implement this is May 1.
- For the Light Motor Vehicle category in Part One of the driving test conducted on computerised driving testing tracks, specific manoeuvres such as angular parking, parallel parking, zig-zag driving, and gradient tests must be performed on designated tracks.
- Driving school instructors should possess the minimum qualifications as stipulated by the government.