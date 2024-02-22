Heat soars in Kerala; Yellow alert in 8 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala due to a significant spike in temperature.



The alert indicates conditions in Kollam, Kottayam, and Palakkad are expected to reach a scorching 37 degrees Celsius, while Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur are forecast to face highs of 36 degrees Celsius, all markedly above the seasonal average by 2 to 3 degrees.

Punalur has recorded the state's highest temperature at 37.8 degrees Celsius, said the Met department. Despite the heat, light rainfall was reportedly received in parts of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kozhikode, bringing minimal relief.

Light rain is also expected in the mid-south districts. The temperature is expected to drop in the subsequent days, the weather department predicted.