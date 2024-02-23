Central University of Kerala revokes suspension of poetry teacher accused of sexually harassing PG students

Kasaragod: Central University of Kerala has revoked the suspension of Assistant Professor Efthikar Ahamed B, accused by students of taking lewd classes under the garb of poetry and allegedly molesting a student who fainted in the class. He was suspended nearly three months ago on November 28.

The suspension has been revoked based on the recommendations of the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), said the order issued by the Vice-Chancellor in charge Prof Baiju K C on February 23.

The Vice-Chancellor in charge, however, reinstated Efthikar Ahamed on three conditions: one, the Department of English and Comparative Literature would conduct a departmental inquiry against him; two, he shall refrain from all academic activities of the department's first-year MA students, who were the complainants; and three, he shall maintain decorum and harmony in the classroom.

The university suspended Efthikar Ahamed after the students accused him of indulging "in major conversations about sex, sexual pleasure, and other forms of pleasure, under the garb of interpreting poetry and literature" since the beginning of the academic year in September.

They said they approached the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) after he "crossed all boundaries" and allegedly molested a student who fainted in class while writing an internal examination on November 13.

On November 14, the students submitted a seven-page complaint listing 31 alleged instances of inappropriate behaviour of Efthikar Ahamed to Prof Germina K A, presiding officer of the Internal Complaints Committee, and to Asha S, Head of the Department of English and Comparative Literature.

Bekal police have also booked Efthikar Ahamed with three counts of sexual harassment based on the statement of the student who fainted.

The university had also forwarded the complaint to the police.