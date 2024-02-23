KSRTC bus catches fire in Kayamkulam, passengers evacuated safely

Onmanorama Satff
Published: February 23, 2024 10:09 AM IST Updated: February 23, 2024 10:18 AM IST
Bus catches fire in Alappuzha. Photo: Manorama

Alappuzha: Passengers aboard a KSRTC bus experienced a miraculous escape when the vehicle ignited on the Alappuzha-Kayamkulam national highway on Friday.

The accident happened near MSM College. The bus which was going to Thoppumpadi from Karunagappalli caught fire abruptly. The bus was completely gutted. 

The driver alerted passengers after noticing a foul smell emanating from the bus. No one was injured as the passengers were evacuated before the fire broke out.

The reason for the accident is not clear. The fire and rescue personnel has completely doused the fire. Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar said that he has asked the MVD to investigate into the matter.

