Massive drug haul in Thrissur: Ganja, hash oil worth Rs 3.75 cr seized, two held

Thrissur: In a massive drug bust, Thrissur Police's Anti Narcotics Squad arrested two persons with drugs worth Rs 3.75 crom from Kuthiran here on Friday night. Manorama News reported that 3 kilo of hash oil and 77 kg of ganja were seized. Arun from Puthur and Akhil, a native of Kolazhi were arrested, said officials.



In a joint operation, Anti Narcotics Squad and Peechi police nabbed the duo from two luxury cars during a vehicle inspection on the National Highway at Kuthiran. It is learnt that both teams of police had launched the inspection after receiving a tip-off on the drug trafficking.

The officials reportedly confiscated the drugs worth crores after encircling the two cars on National Highway 544. One of the vehicles was used as a pilot vehicle to observe the presence of police.

The accused were nabbed while taking the drugs from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala. As per reports, drug peddlers have been using the Kuthiran route for trafficking banned ganja products, synthetic drugs and illicit liquor to Kerala. Peechi police said that they will beef up the surveillance and vehicle inspections on the National Highway in the coming days.