Yellow heat alert in 8 districts in Kerala on Monday

Published: February 26, 2024 08:55 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A yellow alert was issued in eight districts of the State on Monday due to severe heat. Temperatures are expected to soar up to 38 degrees Celsius in Palakkad district, 37 degrees in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts, and 36 degrees in Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.

Across these areas, temperatures are anticipated to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius everywhere except in the hilly regions. Punalur recorded the highest temperature on Sunday at 38.2 degrees Celsius.

