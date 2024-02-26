'Hurt that BJP tried to politicise issue,' Ajeesh's family declines Karnataka govt's financial aid

Wayanad: The family of Ajeesh, the man fatally trampled by a wild elephant, has turned down a Rs 15 lakh rupee compensation from the Karnataka government. The decision will be communicated in writing to the Government of Karnataka.



Panachiyil Ajeesh of Payyampalli was trampled to death by rogue wild elephant Belur Makhna on February 10. The Karnataka government had announced a compensation to the victim's family after Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited the family last week. The family's refusal to accept the money is in response to the BJP's criticism that the Congress was politicising the tragedy.

"We are grateful to Rahul Gandhi and the Karnataka Government for their intervention. However, nothing can replace our loss. Thought everyone would be with us in this time of grief. But when we learnt that the BJP in Karnataka tried to politicise the issue we were hurt. Their response was inhuman. Given the circumstance, we reject the financial aid respectfully,” Ajeesh's family said in a letter.

The Kerala government had pledged a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to the family. Other voluntary organisations and individuals have also offered support to the family.

The incident became controversial when the opposition BJP came out against the Karnataka government's assistance. Union Forest Minister Bhupander Yadav, who visited Wayanad, responded that he was not aware of the matter.