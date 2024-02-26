43-year-old man held for murdering mother in Kayamkulam

Alappuzha: A 43-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering his elderly mother at Kayamkulam here.

The deceased was identified as Shanthamma (72) of Panikkassery House in Mahilamukku, Puthuppally.

According to the police, Shanthamma was assaulted by her son Brahmadevan following an altercation. She had picked up a quarrel with some people at a local temple festival two days ago. Irked by this, Brahmadevan took her home and questioned her behaviour. Their argument snowballed into a physical assault.

“She was found dead in her house on Monday morning. During the inquest, we suspected the accused. A post-mortem report later attributed her death to a severe head injury,” a police officer said.

Based on the findings, the police interrogated the victim’s son, who confessed to the crime. The accused is in the custody of the Kayamkulam Police.