PM Modi to reach Kerala's capital tomorrow; BJP says no roadshow scheduled

Thiruvananthapuram: As Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala on Tuesday, for the third time in less than two months. BJP sources confirmed that Modi will not hold any roadshow in the state capital. The Prime Minister will participate in the concluding function of the Kerala Padayatra, led by BJP state president K Surendran. The statewide foot march was launched on January 27 from Kasaragod.



V V Rajesh, Thiruvananthapuram district president of the BJP, said on Monday that the prime minister will reach the public meeting venue at Central Stadium, adjacent to the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, after attending an official function at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Modi will fly to Kerala on a special flight and land at the technical airport here. He will go directly to VSSC for the inauguration of three facilities.

"As per the schedule given to us, there will not be any roadshow of the prime minister this time. He will be going to Tamil Nadu after the public meeting. He will return via Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday," Rajesh said.

He said it is Modi's guarantee to create a new Kerala, and he wants the state to be part of the overall development of the country.

"Modi has a special love for Kerala, and he is happy about the works of the BJP in the state," Rajesh said while speaking about the prime minister's third visit to the state in less than two months.

The BJP leader said there is a large section of people, cutting across political lines, who want to see and interact with the prime minister.

"A group of women from the fishing community have come forward and requested us to give them an audience with the PM. We have sent their request to the concerned," Rajesh said.

BJP cadres have erected huge banners and cutouts, welcoming the prime minister on the roadsides leading to the venue from the airport.

Security personnel carried out security drills on Monday ahead of the prime minister's visit. Heavy security has been provided around the Central Stadium, and SPG has already taken over the security of the venue.

Addressing the press conference with leaders of other political parties that are allies in the NDA, Rajesh said the party has sent the list of probable candidates to the party headquarters, and a decision would be taken soon.

(with PTI inputs)