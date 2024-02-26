Nilgiri Mountain train derails after hitting cattle, services suspended

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 26, 2024 05:10 PM IST
Representational Image: Shutterstock

Nilgiris: The Nilgiri Mountain train operating between Mettupalayam and Ooty, has gone off track after hitting a buffalo at Fern Hill, near here, on Monday.

According to a statement of the Southern Railway General Manager in X, the remaining services of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) of the day have been cancelled due to the incident. The 'Cattle Run Over' was reported near Fern Hill station soon after the Ooty railway station, the statement said. All the passengers were brought to Ooty railway station safely, the statement said. 

The animal was crossing the track when the mishap occurred. Though there were as many as 220 passengers on the train, all of them were safe, according to the railways. Senior officials of railways arrived on the spot to examine the damages to the engine. 

Though there were many such accidents in the past, this was the first time the train went off the track, it was pointed out.

