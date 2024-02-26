Shan murder case: Court dismisses plea seeking return of charge sheet

Alappuzha: The Alappuzha Additional Sessions Court considering the murder case of Advocate K S Shan, a leader of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), on Monday dismissed the defense petition that sought to return the charge sheet in the case.



The petition was moved, citing that the charge sheet in the political murder case was submitted by the Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) even though the case was registered by Mannancherry police in whose jurisdiction the crime occurred.

The court, however, refused to buy into the argument and upheld the prosecution’s contention that any official authorized by the District Police chief was entitled to carry out the probe and submit the charge sheet.

“The court accepted our argument that any officer deputed by the District Police Chief is entitled to file the chargesheet and hence the submission of the chargesheet by the DySP is valid,” said Harris P P, Public Prosecutor.

The court, meanwhile, deferred the hearing on a plea by the prosecution that seeks to quash the bail granted to 10 accused in the case, on March 23. The petition claimed that the bail was granted to the accused in violation of the provisions thereof.

Shan, aged 38, was attacked and murdered allegedly by RSS activists at Kuppezham Junction in Mannancherry, Alappuzha, on December 18, 2021.

The trigger for Shan's murder was the killing of 22-year-old RSS worker Nandu Krishna by SDPI members at Vayalar in Alappuzha on February 24, 2021. The police have filed a charge sheet against 13 individuals associated with RSS and BJP in the Shan murder case.





